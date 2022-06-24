Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 31, 2022 11:28 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that the U.S. supported a peace plan initiated by Italy to end the war in Ukraine. The four-stage plan includes a ceasefire and the demilitarization of the frontline under the United Nations supervision, negotiations on the status of Ukraine vis-a-vis NATO and the European Union, a Ukrainian-Russian agreement on Crimea and the Donbas, and a multilateral agreement on peace and security in Europe, according to earlier media reports.

