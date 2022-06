This item is part of our running news digest

According to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Synehubov, Russian troops shelled the Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, Pavlove Pole, Kharkivskyi, and Bohodukhivskyi neighborhoods, killing nine civilians and injuring 19 more, including a nine-year-old child and a five-month-old baby on May 26.