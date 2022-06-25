Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
June 24, 2022 6:07 pm
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the world is facing an unprecedented global hunger crisis. "The war in Ukraine has compounded problems that have been brewing for years: climate disruption; the Covid-19 pandemic; the deeply unequal recovery," he said. According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification the U.N. uses, millions of people in 37 countries are on the brink of famine due to Russia's blockade of grain exports from Ukraine.

