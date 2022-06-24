UN: 8,691 civilian casualties in Ukraine due to Russia's war
This item is part of our running news digest
May 27, 2022 6:52 am
According to the UN’s human rights agency, as of May 25, Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed at least 3,998 civilians and wounded at least 4,693 since Feb. 24. The agency believes the actual figures are considerably higher. Most of the recorded casualties were caused by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, the agency wrote in its report.