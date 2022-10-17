Ukrainians crowdfund about $10 million for kamikaze drones in 1 day
October 11, 2022 4:46 pm
Ukrainian comedian, politician, and volunteer Serhiy Prytula said that he and activist Serhii Sternenko had raised nearly $10 million in one day to buy RAM ІІ kamikaze drones for the army.
The "revenge" crowdfunding campaign was announced shortly after Russia's mass missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of Oct. 10.
