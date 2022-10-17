Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukrainians crowdfund about $10 million for kamikaze drones in 1 day

October 11, 2022 4:46 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian comedian, politician, and volunteer Serhiy Prytula said that he and activist Serhii Sternenko had raised nearly $10 million in one day to buy RAM ІІ kamikaze drones for the army.

The "revenge" crowdfunding campaign was announced shortly after Russia's mass missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of Oct. 10.

