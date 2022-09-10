Ukrainian troops confirm entering Izium, Kharkiv Oblast
September 10, 2022 5:24 pm
Ukraine's 25th Airborne Brigade published a video of its soldiers in Izium. Earlier on Sept. 10, Russian proxies confirmed that Russian troops had withdrawn from Izium and a few other settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.
