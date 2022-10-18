Ukrainian media: Explosions reported in Kyiv Oblast.
October 17, 2022 8:38 pm
Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said air defense is hitting targets in the region. He urged the region’s residents to stay in shelters.
