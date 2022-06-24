Ukrainian forces have retaken Mykolaiv airport, according to regional governor Vitaliy Kim.
March 7, 2022 3:49 pm
Russian artillery pounded the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv overnight on March 7.
