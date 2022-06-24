Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalUkrainian forces have retaken Mykolaiv airport, according to regional governor Vitaliy Kim.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 7, 2022 3:49 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian artillery pounded the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv overnight on March 7.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok