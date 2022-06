The Kyiv Independent news desk

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of April 20, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Russia also lost 815 tanks, 2,087 armored personnel carriers, 1,504 vehicles, 391 artillery systems, 136 multiple launch rocket systems, 67 anti-aircraft defense systems, 150 helicopters, 171 aircraft, 76 fuel tanks, 165 UAVs and 8 boats.