Ukraine’s military has destroyed over half of Iranian drones Russia sent to Ukraine

October 6, 2022 9:28 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine took down 24 out of the 46 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones that Russia sent to Ukraine between Sept. 29 - Oct. 6, according to Ukraine's government.

Air defense took down 10 Iranian drones on Oct. 6 alone, including the six sent on the Mykolaiv Oblast, the Defense Ministry reported.

