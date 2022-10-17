Ukraine’s military has destroyed over half of Iranian drones Russia sent to Ukraine
October 6, 2022 9:28 pm
Ukraine took down 24 out of the 46 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones that Russia sent to Ukraine between Sept. 29 - Oct. 6, according to Ukraine's government.
Air defense took down 10 Iranian drones on Oct. 6 alone, including the six sent on the Mykolaiv Oblast, the Defense Ministry reported.
