Ukraine's intelligence: Russia began covert mobilization in Moscow, St. Petersburg.
August 31, 2022 1:26 pm
Ukraine's Intelligence Directorate reported on Aug. 31 that the military commissariats of Russia's two biggest cities received instructions regarding the mass conscription of residents for military service for further deployment to occupied Crimea.
