Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalUkraine’s Foreign Ministry warns Iran against statements, steps supporting Russia’s war

This item is part of our running news digest

July 21, 2022 1:26 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The ministry's spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine that Kyiv is concerned with the recent statement by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who said that if Russia hadn't invaded Ukraine, it "would have faced an attack from NATO instead." On July 15, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with several hundred drones, including weapons-capable UAVs.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok