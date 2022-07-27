The ministry's spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine that Kyiv is concerned with the recent statement by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who said that if Russia hadn't invaded Ukraine, it "would have faced an attack from NATO instead." On July 15, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with several hundred drones, including weapons-capable UAVs.