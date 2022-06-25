Ukraine's air defense shoots down Russian missile over Khmelnytskyi Oblast
June 14, 2022 2:53 pm
According to Khmelnytskyi Oblast Governor Serhiy Hamaliy, the wreckage fell in the field. No casualties have been reported yet.
