Ukraine's air defense shoots down Russian missile over Khmelnytskyi Oblast

June 14, 2022 2:53 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Khmelnytskyi Oblast Governor Serhiy Hamaliy, the wreckage fell in the field. No casualties have been reported yet.

