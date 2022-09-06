Ukraine to ship 28,600 tons of grain to famine-stricken Somalia.
September 6, 2022 10:35 pm
The grain shipment will arrive in the next few weeks, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Twitter. "Ukraine continues to save the world with its grain," he said. Somalia is projected by the UN to be suffering from a famine by the end of the year.
