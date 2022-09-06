Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, September 6, 2022

externalUkraine to ship 28,600 tons of grain to famine-stricken Somalia.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 6, 2022 10:35 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The grain shipment will arrive in the next few weeks, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Twitter. "Ukraine continues to save the world with its grain," he said. Somalia is projected by the UN to be suffering from a famine by the end of the year. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok