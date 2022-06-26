Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkraine to receive 1 billion euros in aid from Germany

June 25, 2022 1:35 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Ukrainian and German Finance Ministries on June 25 signed an agreement for 1 billion euros in grant funding "to finance priority social and humanitarian expenditures during martial law," according to a Ukrainian Finance Ministry statement. Ukraine has previously requested $5 billion per month in assistance from other countries.

