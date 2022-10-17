Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine sells patriotic bracelets made of Azovstal steel to support Armed Forces

October 6, 2022 5:10 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine sells patriotic bracelets made of Azovstal steel to support Armed ForcesFundraising platform United24 and Metinvest Group's patriotic bracelet made of steel from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast. It was the Ukrainian military's last stronghold in the city before it became entirely occupied by Russia in May.

Ukraine's fundraising platform United24 and Metinvest Group used the last pre-war batch of steel produced at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol to create bracelets and raise money to support the army. One bracelet costs about $40. The collected money will be spent on drones for the Armed Forces.

Today the word "Azovstal" means courage and spirit of the entire nation, said Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov in a press release.

Azovstal is a steel plant that was the Ukrainian military's last stronghold in Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, before the city became entirely occupied by Russia in May.

On Sept. 21, Russia released 215 prisoners of war, including 108 members of the Azov Regiment, which is part of Ukraine's National Guard.

