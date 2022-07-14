Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkraine seeks to evacuate 600 civilians from monastery in Donbas.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 15, 2022 12:22 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Vadym Skibitsky, a spokesman for Ukraine's military intelligence, the Ukrainian government is trying to establish a ceasefire and open a humanitarian corridor for pilgrims and other civilians from the Sviatohirsk Cave Monastery in Donetsk Oblast. Despite constant shelling by Russian troops, about 100 monks are refusing to leave the monastery, which belongs to the Russian Orthodox Church's Ukrainian branch. The town of Sviatohirsk is controlled by Russian troops but the Sviatohirsk monastery across the Siversky Donets River from it is under Ukrainian control.  

The Kyiv Independent news desk
