Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, August 22, 2022

Ukraine asks UN, Red Cross to act against sham trials in Mariupol

August 22, 2022 6:28 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said on Aug. 11 that Russians plan to hold a sham "trial" of Ukrainian prisoners of war at a local philharmonic in Russian-occupied Mariupol on Aug. 24, Ukraine’s Independence Day. 

According to Boychenko, there are over 10,000 Ukrainians in Russian-controlled prisons across Mariupol, many of whom are soldiers. 

Ukraine's Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate said that Russia could conduct a missile strike on the site during the sham trial and try to shift the blame to Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok