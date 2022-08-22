Ukraine asks UN, Red Cross to act against sham trials in Mariupol

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said on Aug. 11 that Russians plan to hold a sham "trial" of Ukrainian prisoners of war at a local philharmonic in Russian-occupied Mariupol on Aug. 24, Ukraine’s Independence Day.

According to Boychenko, there are over 10,000 Ukrainians in Russian-controlled prisons across Mariupol, many of whom are soldiers.



Ukraine's Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate said that Russia could conduct a missile strike on the site during the sham trial and try to shift the blame to Ukraine.