Ukraine asks UN, Red Cross to act against sham trials in Mariupol
August 22, 2022 6:28 pm
Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said on Aug. 11 that Russians plan to hold a sham "trial" of Ukrainian prisoners of war at a local philharmonic in Russian-occupied Mariupol on Aug. 24, Ukraine’s Independence Day.
According to Boychenko, there are over 10,000 Ukrainians in Russian-controlled prisons across Mariupol, many of whom are soldiers.
Ukraine's Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate said that Russia could conduct a missile strike on the site during the sham trial and try to shift the blame to Ukraine.