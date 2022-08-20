UK lawmaker: Accident at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant should be considered trigger for NATO Article 5
August 20, 2022
Tobias Ellwood, Chair of the Defense Select Committee of the House of Commons, called for such a disaster to be considered an attack on NATO member states on Twitter. Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom earlier said that Russia planned a major false flag operation at the Zaporizhzhia plant. Russia seized control of the plant located in occupied Enerhodar in March and is using the site as a military base to launch attacks on Ukraine.