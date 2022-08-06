UK Defense Ministry: Russian forces 'almost certainly' massing in south amid Ukraine's counteroffensive threats.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 6, 2022 10:49 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Aug. 6 in its intelligence update that long convoys of Russian military trucks, tanks, towed artillery, and other weapons continue to relocate from Donbas to the southwest. The ministry added that Russia has also been moving equipment from Russian-occupied cities such as Mariupol, Berdiansk and Melitopol, as well as from mainland Russia via the Kerch Bridge into Crimea.