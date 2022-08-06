Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, August 6, 2022

externalUK Defense Ministry: Russian forces 'almost certainly' massing in south amid Ukraine's counteroffensive threats.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 6, 2022 10:49 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Aug. 6 in its intelligence update that long convoys of Russian military trucks, tanks, towed artillery, and other weapons continue to relocate from Donbas to the southwest. The ministry added that Russia has also been moving equipment from Russian-occupied cities such as Mariupol, Berdiansk and Melitopol, as well as from mainland Russia via the Kerch Bridge into Crimea.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok