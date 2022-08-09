Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

August 9, 2022 10:27 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its latest update that even though Russia’s assault towards Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast “has been its most successful axis” during the last 30 days, its troops have only managed to advance about 10 kilometers during this time. In other areas of Donbas, its forces haven’t gained more than 3 kilometers during the same 30-day-period, which is “almost certainly significantly less than planned,” the ministry said. “Despite its continued heavy use of artillery in these areas, Russia has not been able to generate capable combat infantry in sufficient numbers to secure more substantial advances.”

