UK intelligence: Russia repeatedly misses deadlines to occupy entire Donbas.
September 5, 2022 10:15 am
The Ukrainian authorities have claimed that Russian troops have a Sept. 15 deadline for seizing all of the Donbas but they are highly unlikely to achieve this, the U.K. Defense Ministry said. Russian troops have only advanced 1 kilometer per week in the Donbas so far, according to the ministry. The missed deadlines will further complicate Russia's efforts to organize sham "referendums" in the region, the report stated.
