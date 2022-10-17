Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

UK intelligence: Putin may announce annexation of occupied Ukrainian territories on Sept. 30

September 27, 2022 10:31 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

UK intelligence: Putin may announce annexation of occupied Ukrainian territories on Sept. 30Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a speech during an event in Veliky Novgorod on Sept. 21, 2022. (Ilya Pitalev via Getty Images)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may announce the accession of occupied Ukrainian territories in his address at the Russian parliament on Sept. 30, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry.

Russia's leaders hope this announcement will be seen "as a vindication of the 'special military operation' and will consolidate patriotic support for the conflict," the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Sept. 27. However, “increasing domestic awareness of Russia’s recent battlefield sets-backs and significant unease about the partial mobilization” will likely ruin their aspiration, according to the ministry.

On Sept. 23, Russia's proxies in the south and east parts of Ukraine declared the start of pseudo-referendums on joining Russia. They plan to announce the results on Sept. 27-28, according to Russian state-controlled media. 

Residents of occupied territories in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts are reportedly being forced to vote for joining Russia in sham referendums.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok