externalUK intelligence: Public criticism to increase in Russia if Ukraine liberates more territory.

October 2, 2022 4:49 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.K. Defense Ministry said that Russian forces likely experienced heavy casualties when they withdrew from the town of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 1. The ministry said that the withdrawal led to "a further wave of public criticism of Russia’s military leadership by senior officials," and further loss of its captured territory will "almost certainly" lead to intensified criticism.

