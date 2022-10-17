UK intelligence: Public criticism to increase in Russia if Ukraine liberates more territory.
This item is part of our running news digest
October 2, 2022 4:49 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The U.K. Defense Ministry said that Russian forces likely experienced heavy casualties when they withdrew from the town of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 1. The ministry said that the withdrawal led to "a further wave of public criticism of Russia’s military leadership by senior officials," and further loss of its captured territory will "almost certainly" lead to intensified criticism.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.