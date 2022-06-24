UK Intelligence: Difficulties in command, faltering performance on front line draw Russia’s senior commanders onto battlefield.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 8, 2022 11:07 am
The forward deployment has exposed Russian officers to significant risk, leading to “disproportionately” high losses among them, according to the recent intelligence update by the U.K. Defense Ministry. “This has resulted in a force that is slow to respond to setbacks and unable to alter its approach on the battlefield.”