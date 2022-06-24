Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUK intelligence: Although offensive shifts to eastern Ukraine, Russia’s ultimate goal hasn't changed.

April 17, 2022 10:27 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the latest update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, Russia still aims to make Ukraine abandon its Euro-Atlantic orientation and assert its dominance in the region. British intelligence also reports that Russia continues to “redeploy combat and support equipment from Belarus towards eastern Ukraine,” which includes locations close to Kharkiv and Sievierodonetsk, a city in Luhansk Oblast.

