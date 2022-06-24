UK intelligence: Although offensive shifts to eastern Ukraine, Russia’s ultimate goal hasn't changed.
According to the latest update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, Russia still aims to make Ukraine abandon its Euro-Atlantic orientation and assert its dominance in the region. British intelligence also reports that Russia continues to “redeploy combat and support equipment from Belarus towards eastern Ukraine,” which includes locations close to Kharkiv and Sievierodonetsk, a city in Luhansk Oblast.