UK extends Ukrainian soldiers' training for two more weeks.
September 5, 2022 11:14 am
The duration of the combat course has been extended from three to five weeks. Around 4,700 troops have already been trained at military bases in the UK. The course, which includes military instructors from eight other countries, began in June.
