Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, September 5, 2022

externalUK extends Ukrainian soldiers' training for two more weeks.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 5, 2022 11:14 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The duration of the combat course has been extended from three to five weeks. Around 4,700 troops have already been trained at military bases in the UK. The course, which includes military instructors from eight other countries, began in June. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok