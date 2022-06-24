Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUK Defense Ministry: Russia’s only succeeding in imposing its proxies as leadership in Kherson ‘highlights the failure of Russia’s invasion.’

May 14, 2022 10:35 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Earlier on May 11, Kremlin’s proxies in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast announced they are seeking outright annexation of Kherson by Russia, instead of their “original invasion plan” to hold a referendum to pronounce the Ukrainian region a so-called breakaway "republic." According to the recent intelligence update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, it "highlights the failure of Russia’s invasion to make progress towards its political objectives in Ukraine."

