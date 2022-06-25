UK Defense Ministry: Russians approaching Lysychansk
June 23, 2022 10:13 am
According to a recent intelligence update by the UK Defense Ministry, Russian forces have highly likely advanced over 5 kilometers towards the city of Lysychansk since June 19. "Russian forces are putting the Lysychansk-Sievierodonetsk pocket under increasing pressure with this creeping advance around the fringes of the built-up area," the ministry said.