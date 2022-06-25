Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, June 25, 2022

externalUK Defense Ministry: Russians approaching Lysychansk

This item is part of our running news digest

June 23, 2022 10:13 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to a recent intelligence update by the UK Defense Ministry, Russian forces have highly likely advanced over 5 kilometers towards the city of Lysychansk since June 19. "Russian forces are putting the Lysychansk-Sievierodonetsk pocket under increasing pressure with this creeping advance around the fringes of the built-up area," the ministry said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok