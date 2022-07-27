Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 21, 2022 9:34 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Office of the President of Turkey said on July 21 that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will be present during the signing, Turkish Yeni Safak reported. Representatives from Ukraine and Russia are also expected at the signing, although it was not specified who will be attending.

