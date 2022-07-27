Turkey says agreement on grain export from Ukraine to be signed on July 22
July 21, 2022 9:34 pm
The Office of the President of Turkey said on July 21 that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will be present during the signing, Turkish Yeni Safak reported. Representatives from Ukraine and Russia are also expected at the signing, although it was not specified who will be attending.