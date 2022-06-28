Turkey lifts veto over Sweden, Finland's NATO bid.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 28, 2022 9:38 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Foreign ministers of Turkey, Finland and Sweden signed a trilateral memorandum confirming that Turkey will support the invitation of Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO at the NATO summit taking place in Madrid on June 28-30. The concrete steps of the two countries' accession to NATO will be agreed by the NATO allies during the summit.