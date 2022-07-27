Tractor hits explosive in field near Kharkiv; farmer killed.
July 24, 2022 4:05 pm
A tractor drove over an unidentified explosive in Kharkiv Oblast on July 24, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. Farmers have been suffering from hostilities regularly. On July 23, Russia’s shelling killed a farmer in the northern Sumy Oblast. In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a combine harvester hit a landmine during fieldwork on July 20. The driver survived.