Top US intelligence official: Putin's war could become 'more unpredictable and potentially escalatory.'
This item is part of our running news digest
May 11, 2022 2:16 am
Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told the Senate Armed Services Committee on May 10 that Russia's refocus on Donbas is likely "only a temporary shift," Politico reports. Haines warned that “Putin’s strategic goals have probably not changed” and that Putin could seek more “more drastic means” in Russia and abroad to achieve his objectives, including imposing martial law.