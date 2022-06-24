Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalTop US intelligence official: Putin's war could become 'more unpredictable and potentially escalatory.'

This item is part of our running news digest

May 11, 2022 2:16 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told the Senate Armed Services Committee on May 10 that Russia's refocus on Donbas is likely "only a temporary shift," Politico reports. Haines warned that “Putin’s strategic goals have probably not changed” and that Putin could seek more “more drastic means” in Russia and abroad to achieve his objectives, including imposing martial law.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok