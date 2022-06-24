The staff of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant remain trapped 10 days after it was captured by Russian forces.
March 5, 2022 7:56 am
“We cannot replace people, they have been working their shift for 10 days already. They are divided into two groups, replacing each other, but they are tired mentally and physically, emotionally,” said Yury Fomichev, Mayor of Slavutych, a city in northern Ukraine built for the evacuated personnel of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant after the 1986 disaster.