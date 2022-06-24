Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalThe staff of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant remain trapped 10 days after it was captured by Russian forces.

March 5, 2022 7:56 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
“We cannot replace people, they have been working their shift for 10 days already. They are divided into two groups, replacing each other, but they are tired mentally and physically, emotionally,” said Yury Fomichev, Mayor of Slavutych, a city in northern Ukraine built for the evacuated personnel of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant after the 1986 disaster.

