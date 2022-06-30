Sweden to send anti-tank weapons, machine guns to Ukraine
June 30, 2022 1:50 pm
Sweden's fifth aid package for Ukraine includes anti-tank weapons, demining equipment, and support weapons such as machine guns, worth around 47 million euros, the Swedish VK media outlet reports. According to the outlet, Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist said the weapons have been “specifically requested by Ukraine.” The Swedish government is set to approve the aid package on June 30.