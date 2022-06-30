Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Thursday, June 30, 2022

externalSweden to send anti-tank weapons, machine guns to Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

June 30, 2022 1:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Sweden's fifth aid package for Ukraine includes anti-tank weapons, demining equipment, and support weapons such as machine guns, worth around 47 million euros, the Swedish VK media outlet reports. According to the outlet, Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist said the weapons have been “specifically requested by Ukraine.” The Swedish government is set to approve the aid package on June 30.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
