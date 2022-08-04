Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalStoltenberg: War in Ukraine is Europe's most dangerous time since World War II, Russia must not be allowed to win.

August 4, 2022 3:21 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Aug. 4 that NATO and its members have two tasks: support Ukraine in its fight against a Russian invasion and prevent the conflict from spreading into a war between Russia and NATO. "If Russia wins this war, they will have confirmation that violence works. Then other neighboring countries may be next," he said.

