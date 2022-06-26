Rescuers continue to work at the site, reporting that there is a woman trapped under the rubble of a nine-story building in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District that was hit by a Russian missile early on June 26. One of the building's residents confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that it's the same building that was previously attacked in late April, killing RFE/RL journalist Vira Hyrych and injuring 10 people.