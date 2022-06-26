Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, June 26, 2022

externalState Emergency Service: Russian strike on Kyiv kills at least 1 person

This item is part of our running news digest

June 26, 2022 10:04 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Rescuers continue to work at the site, reporting that there is a woman trapped under the rubble of a nine-story building in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District that was hit by a Russian missile early on June 26. One of the building's residents confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that it's the same building that was previously attacked in late April, killing RFE/RL journalist Vira Hyrych and injuring 10 people.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok