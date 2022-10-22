Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, October 22, 2022

externalSBU: Ukraine has banned 12 pro-Russian parties.

This item is part of our running news digest

October 22, 2022 6:20 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Ukraine's Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by the pro-Russian Socialist Party of Ukraine against its ban. The party was banned due to its explicit support for the Kremlin and its efforts to popularize Russia's aggressive anti-Ukrainian policy, the SBU said. Previously 11 other pro-Russian parties had been banned. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok