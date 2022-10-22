SBU: Ukraine has banned 12 pro-Russian parties.
This item is part of our running news digest
October 22, 2022 6:20 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Ukraine's Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by the pro-Russian Socialist Party of Ukraine against its ban. The party was banned due to its explicit support for the Kremlin and its efforts to popularize Russia's aggressive anti-Ukrainian policy, the SBU said. Previously 11 other pro-Russian parties had been banned.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.