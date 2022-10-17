SBU: Another Russian torture chamber discovered in Kharkiv Oblast

Ukraine's Security Service has found another Russian torture chamber in the liberated village of Lyptsi, where Russia's proxies and military kept pro-Ukrainian residents and brutally tortured them.

Investigations are ongoing to identify all victims as well as war criminals involved in the abuse of civilians. All the collected evidence will be handed over to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, according to SBU.

On Sept. 23, the Ukrainian police's main investigation department reported they had already discovered 18 Russian torture chambers in Kharkiv Oblast and identified more than 1,000 Russian servicemen involved in war crimes.