Police uncover 18 Russian torture chambers in Kharkiv Oblast
This item is part of our running news digest
September 23, 2022 11:19 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Serhiy Panteleiev, first deputy chief of the Ukrainian police's main investigation department, said that the police had also already identified more than 1,000 Russian servicemen involved in war crimes.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.