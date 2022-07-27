Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussia’s war has fully or partly ruined 183 religious sites in Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 24, 2022 2:54 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Affairs and Freedom of Conscience, 183 churches, mosques, synagogues, educational and administrative buildings of Ukraine’s religious communities were fully or partly ruined by Russian shelling and strikes. Five of the 183 sites damaged by the Russian attacks are Muslim, five are Judaic, and the other 173 are Christian. The full list of ruined sites of Ukraine’s religious communities is available in Ukrainian.

