Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Russia's Medvedev threatens Ukraine with more attacks

October 10, 2022 4:05 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Following Russia's mass attack on Ukrainian cities on Oct. 10, which killed at least 10 civilians, Dmitry Medvedev, acting deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said that "the first act has been performed," adding that there will be more attacks.

Medvedev also claimed Ukraine poses a "constant, direct, and clear" threat to Russia, and there is a need for the "complete dismantling of Ukraine's political regime."

Earlier today, on Oct. 10, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin admitted the mass attack on Ukraine, claiming that Russia targeted Ukraine's "energy facilities, military command and communication centers."

Russian forces fired over 83 missiles at Ukraine on the morning of Oct. 10, killing at least 10 and injuring 60 people all over the country.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok