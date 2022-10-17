Russia's attack injures 11 in Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast

Russian forces launched four missile strikes on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on the morning of Sept. 29, wounding 11 civilians and damaging a residential building, a hospital, and other civilian infrastructure, according to Oleksandr Honcharenko, the city mayor.

Yesterday, on Sept. 28, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said Russian troops had killed six civilians and injured four in the region. According to Kyrylenko, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has killed 901 civilians in Donetsk Oblast, not including Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that Russian forces attacked Dnipro overnight on Sept. 29, killing three people, including one child, and injuring five, including a 12-year-old girl. More than 60 houses, a market, buses, cars, power lines, and several high-rise buildings were damaged.

Reznichenko said that Russian forces had also struck a city near Kryvyi Rih with cluster shells banned by the Oslo Convention. The attack hit an unnamed enterprise facility in Zelenodolsk, injuring 13 of its staff members and damaging its administrative building, according to the official.

In another attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russians hit Nikopol with Grad rocket launch systems and artillery, Reznichenko added.