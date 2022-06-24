Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussians target residential areas around Mariupol's Azovstal plant.

April 19, 2022 10:26 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Instead of focusing on the plant, serving as the stronghold of the remaining Ukrainian defenders of Mariupol, Russians hit residential neighborhoods around it, according to Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to Mariupol's mayor. Andriushchenko also said that Russians force civilians to wear white ribbons, like the ones Russian troops wear, using them as "bait" for Ukrainian snipers.

Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

