Russians target residential areas around Mariupol's Azovstal plant.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 19, 2022 10:26 am
Instead of focusing on the plant, serving as the stronghold of the remaining Ukrainian defenders of Mariupol, Russians hit residential neighborhoods around it, according to Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to Mariupol's mayor. Andriushchenko also said that Russians force civilians to wear white ribbons, like the ones Russian troops wear, using them as "bait" for Ukrainian snipers.