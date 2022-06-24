Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalRussians heavily shell Sumy Oblast, Chernihiv Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 29, 2022 7:01 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russia shelled the northern Ukrainian regions 10 times on May 29, the State Border Guard Service reported.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok