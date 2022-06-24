Russians heavily shell Sumy Oblast, Chernihiv Oblast.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 29, 2022 7:01 pm
Russia shelled the northern Ukrainian regions 10 times on May 29, the State Border Guard Service reported.
This item is part of our running news digest
Russia shelled the northern Ukrainian regions 10 times on May 29, the State Border Guard Service reported.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.