Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Russian proxies officially call for annexation by Russia after sham referendum results

September 28, 2022 1:23 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

In a video address on Sept. 28, head Russian proxy in Luhansk Oblast Leonid Pasechnik called upon Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to officially pass a decree on the "joining" of the region to Russia. 

Less than an hour later, head Russian proxy in Kherson Oblast Volodymyr Saldo also called for the region's annexation, according to Russian state media.

The announcements come after the conclusion of a four-day sham "referendum" process in occupied areas of Ukraine, in which residents voted at gunpoint on whether to join Russia. The official results of the illegal and blatantly fraudulent vote showed almost 100% of voters in the occupied territories choosing to join Russia.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok