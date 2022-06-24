Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussian oil embargo could be part of sixth round of EU sanctions.

April 11, 2022 1:39 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Foreign Ministers of Ireland, Lithuania and the Netherlands said on April 11 that the EU is drafting proposals for the bloc's oil embargo on Russia, although there is still no agreement regarding the measure. "The EU is spending hundreds of millions of euros on importing oil from Russia, which is certainly contributing to financing this war. We need to cut off that financing. The sooner, the better," said Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, as quoted by Reuters.

