The Kyiv Independent launches two new designs celebrating love for journalism and Ukraine

This Valentine’s Day, the Kyiv Independent is introducing two new designs that turn love into action: “I love the Kyiv Independent” and “I love Ukraine.”

More than seasonal statements, these designs are declarations of support for independent journalism and for a country fighting for its survival. The collection consists of graphic t-shirts and tote bags, available on the Kyiv Independent’s store.

The Kyiv Independent introduces "Love is Action" collection

The “I love the Kyiv Independent” design is a response to years of encouragement from readers around the world. Wearing it is a public statement in support of independent journalism that defends truth and democracy under threat. It reflects a simple but powerful idea: love isn’t only what you feel — it’s what you do. The Kyiv Independent feels that support every day through readers’ messages, donations, and engagement. Purchasing our merchandise is another way to power our work.

The “I love Ukraine” design speaks to a cause larger than any single newsroom. Loving Ukraine means standing with its people and supporting their fight for sovereignty, democracy, culture, and traditions under Russian attack. It is an expression of solidarity with a nation enduring war — and refusing to be defined by it.

Valentine’s Day celebrates love, but love without action is just words. These designs are for readers who support the Kyiv Independent and who want to show that support publicly, for anyone who believes independent journalism matters, and for those who stand with Ukraine and its people.

Members of the Kyiv Independent community receive 15% off these designs. Join our community today and get even more benefits.

