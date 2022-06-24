Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussian Foreign Ministry claims it's too early to talk about exchanging Azovstal defenders.

May 25, 2022 12:22 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kremlin-controlled media Ria Novosti reported, citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, that a possible exchange will be considered once the Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from Mariupol to Russian-controlled territory are "appropriately convicted and sentenced." Other Russian media earlier reported that Azovstal defenders would be tried by a tribunal in Mariupol. Ukraine initially said that they would be exchanged for Russian POWs. 

