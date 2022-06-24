Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussian Easter shelling kills two children in Donetsk Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 24, 2022 1:30 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on April 24 that two girls, aged five and 14, were killed in Ocheretyne, Donetsk Oblast.

