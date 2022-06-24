Russian Easter shelling kills two children in Donetsk Oblast.
April 24, 2022 1:30 pm
Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on April 24 that two girls, aged five and 14, were killed in Ocheretyne, Donetsk Oblast.
